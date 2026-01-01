Indore water contamination: Two officials suspended, one dismissed as death count rises to 13 Indore water contamination: The deceased include a six-month-old child and six women. The count, however, may rise as 1,300 people are still ill. Of these, more than 100 people are admitted to different hospitals in the city, as their condition remains critical.

Indore:

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has suspended two municipal corporation officials and dismissed one from service after the death count in the outbreak caused after consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirthpura area surged to 13, said sources on Thursday. The deceased include a six-month-old child and six women.

The count, however, may rise as 1,300 people are still ill. Of these, more than 100 people are admitted to different hospitals in the city, as their condition remains critical.

Madhya Pradesh government assures strict action

With the situation remaining, the chief minister has constituted an inquiry, assuring strict action against those responsible. Describing the situation like an 'emergency', Yadav said on Wednesday that the government is monitoring the situation and providing all the necessary assistance to the victims.

"The state government will not tolerate any negligence. We are prepared to take the strictest possible action against those responsible for the incident," Yadav said. "I have directed officials to properly examine complaints related to leakages in drinking water and sewer lines in all areas of the city and make necessary arrangements to prevent such incidents in future."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is an MLA from Indore-1 constituency, also acknowledged lapses and promised strict action against the guilty. He said the government has also set up separate wards for the patients at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and the private Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh High Court takes cognisance

With the court rising to 13, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the state government to provide free treatment to the affected people. The high court has also sought a report from the government and directed the Indore municipal corporation to ensure that 'clean and pure' drinking water is provided the people.

"So far as treatment of the affected persons who are admitted in various hospitals is concerned, the State will take care of them and they would be given best treatment," a division bench that included Justices Rajesh Kumar Gupta and BP Sharma said.