Explain 'central forces' remark: Election Commission issues second notice to Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI Explain central forces remark issues: ECI issues second notice to Mamata Banerjee

Election Commission of India has issued another notice to Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark involving deployment of central forces in the state, news agency ANI reported. The ECI has granted time till 11 AM tomorrow (April 10) to Banerjee to explain her stand regarding her remarks against central forces made on March 28 and April 7.

The poll body cited Banerjee's speeches made on March 28 and April 7 in which she accused central forces of intimidating voters. She had asked the crowd to gherao central security forces. The poll body said that Banerjee's remarks are 'highly objectionable' and violate several sections of the model code.

"Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," she had said while addressing a rally on March 28.

This is the second notice issued to Mamata Banerjee by Election Commission. The poll panel had on Wednesday issued a notice to Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct, after she allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote en block for the TMC at a public meeting in Tarakeshwar.

