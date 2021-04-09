'Defiant' Mamata says will continue speaking about CRPF interference in Bengal polls

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears unperturbed by the Election Commission notice over her remark against central forces deployed in the state for Assembly elections.

Hours after the Trinamool Congress chief was asked to explain her statement by the Election Commission, she once again raked up the issue of alleged 'interference' by central forces in the ongoing polls.

"Will continue speaking about CRPF interference till it stops working for BJP, will salute the force once it does," Mamata Banerjee said addressing a rally in Purba Bardhaman on Friday.

The central election body's notice issued on Thursday night said the Trinamool Congress leader prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Model Code of Conduct with her remarks against the central forces. She has been asked to respond to the notice by Saturday, 11 am.

"Prima facie, completely false, provocative and intemperate statements made by Mamata Banerjee. Attempts to berate and vilify Central Paramilitary Forces during electoral process are causing extreme demoralisation amongst ranks and file of these forces, who have been rendering a yeoman's service since late 80s elections after elections and have made a commendable contribution, especially in ensuring area domination and causing deterrence for anti-social hooligans by their sheer presence thereby playing a major role in assisting ECI to conduct free, fair, transparent and accessible elections," the notice read.

Citing her statements on central forces, the notice said, "Far more discouraging is the fact that Ms Banerjee has been trying to make an emotional pitch for women voters to go to the extent of inciting them to attack the personnel of CPFs (central police forces)."

This is the second notice to Mamata Banerjee in the last few of days. On Wednesday it had issued her a notice over her alleged appeal for votes along communal lines, saying it was in violation of the model code and the Representation of the People Act.

The fourth of the eight-phased election in Bengal is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 10. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

