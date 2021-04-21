Bihar Panchayat elections postponed for 15 days due to Covid crisis

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 postponed due to Covid pandemic.

The Election Commission has postponed Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021 for 15 days in view of the prevailing Covid situation. The dates for panchayat polls will be announced later after a review of the situation in the state.

The second wave of coronavirus infection has hit Bihar hard as hundreds of cases are being reported daily.

Preparations were underway to issue order for the panchayat elections by the end of April. Considering COVID-19 surge it has been decided to put off announcement of polls for the rural bodies for now, a statement of the state election office said.

"Further decision will be taken upon reviewing the situation after 15 days," the statement said.

The election process for panchayats has to be completed by June 15 when the term of the three-tier local bodies end.

A bulletin released by the health bulleting on Tuesday said that after 51 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1841 in the state, with capital Patna being worst-hit.

Bihar reported 10,455 new cases, taking the tally to 3,42,059, it said.

Among the latest deaths, Patna and Gaya reported 11 fatalities each, while Bhagalpur accounted for 5 deaths, four casualties each came from Jehanabad and West Champaran, three persons each died in Aurangabad and Munger, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur two each and one person each died in Arwal, Banka, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Madhepura and Nawada.

Out of 10,455 fresh cases of positivity, Patna alone accounted for 2186.

(With inputs from PTI)