Nashik oxygen leak: Heart-wrenching tragedy, says PM Modi; CM Uddhav Thackeray orders high-level probe

Nashik oxygen leak latest news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the oxygen leak tragedy at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik. At least 22 patients died in the incident which took place at Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital on Wednesday.

"The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of life in the incident.

"Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident," Amit Shah said.

High-level probe ordered

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to kin of the deceased. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the Nashik incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

There will be a high-level probe into the incident. There should be no politics over the tragic incident which has rattled the whole state. The goverment is working to stock up oxygen supply to fulfill the demand, a press statement issued by the CMO stated.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that other patients at the hospital should be shifted elsewhere if need be. He also called for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

"What happened in Nashik is terrible. The death of people is very disturbing. I demand that the other patients be helped and shifted if needed. We demand a detailed inquiry," Fadnavis said.

