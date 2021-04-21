Nashik: 11 Covid-19 patients die after leakage from oxygen tanker at Zakir Hussain Hospital

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (ANI) Oxygen leakage from tanker creates panic at Nashik hospital

Nashik Oxygen Leakage: At least 11 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker at a Nashik hospital. The incident took place at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier this afternoon, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling, prompting the hospital and local administration officials to take measures to contain the leak. Although the leakage was fixed with the help of fire department, condition of patients on oxygen support in the meantime deteriorated and lost the battle against virus.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that leakage must have affected the supply of oxygen inside the hospital, adding that accountability will be fixed.

"Due to the valves leakage of the tanker in Nashik, there was massive Oxygen leakage. Definitely, this would have affected the supply inside the hospital. I am yet to gather more information. We will issue a press note after gathering more information," he said.

FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane said, "It is an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary information, we have learnt that 11 people died. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared."

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde, however, said that the supply from the plant was stopped after the leakage. Shinde said that there are 700 patients admitted to the hospital. He added that several patients are in citical condition and that add possible steps are being taken by the doctors to save lives.

The oxygen sypply has been restored to normal, he said.

