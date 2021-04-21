Image Source : PTI (FILE) Serum Institute to provide Covishield at Rs 600 per dose to private hospitals, Rs 400 to states

Covishield Vaccine Price: The Serum Institute of India has said that it will provide Covishield to private hospitals for Rs 600 per dose. It will charge the state governments Rs 400 for per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

SII in a statement said that it welcomes the government's decision to accelerate the country's vaccination drive. It said that allowing the states, private hospitals and vaccination centres to procure vaccine directly from the manufacturers will scale up the programme. For the next two months, the SII said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the production.

"50% of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination programme and the remaining 50% of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," the SII said.

SII's Covishield Price per dose State governments Rs 400 Private hospitals Rs 600

The SII urged corporate and provate individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.

"Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade," the institute said.

The government has allowed vaccination for every adult starting from May 1. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare workers. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India opened vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

According to the government data, Covishield comprises over 90 per cent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time. Interacting with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing, he also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase. India has nearly 30 vaccine candidates at different stages of development.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune. Earlier this month, the DCGI also gave approval to Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Indigenous vaccine candidates of Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Gennova are also in the pipeline and are in advanced clinical trials in India.

