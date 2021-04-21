Covaxin 100% effective against severe COVID cases: ICMR

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Covaxin effective against multiple strain of coronavirus.

India's indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine — Covaxin — works against multiple variant of Covid19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study, COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well.

Covaxin has demonstrated overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19, the city-based company said on Wednesday announcing phase 3 interim analysis results of the vaccine.

"The second interim analysis is based on accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases of COVID-19. Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 per cent (95%CI: 61-88) against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease," the vaccine maker said in a press release.

The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100 per cent with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations. The efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients, it said.

Covaxin is developed locally by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd. in collaboration with the ICMR -- the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research.

ICMR-National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated and cultured multiple variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant ) and B.1.351 (South Africa variant), said the apex health research body.

"ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," the ICMR said in a tweet. They have also demonstrated the neutralisation potential of Covaxin against the UK variant and Brazil variant.

ICMR-NIV recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries. "Covaxin has been found to effectively neutralise the double mutant strain as well," it said.

The study was published in the Journal for Travel Medicine in March where it highlighted that Covaxin is effective against the UK variants as well as other strains of Covid-19.

"It was reassuring from the PRNT50 data generated in our laboratory that the indigenous BBV152/ COVAXIN, following its roll out in vaccination program, could be expected to work against the new UK-variant," the study said.

