Bihar polls 2020 Live: Polling begins in second phase for 94 seats, Lalu's sons in fray

Polling in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is will take place today. Dubbed as the most crucial of the three-phased elections, a total of 2.85 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. They will decide the fate of nearly 1,464 candidates, including 146 women. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the democratic exercise. Voting will take place in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts. Barring Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda, the remaining districts are situated north of the river Ganga. Notable among the candidates is the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav (the opposition's CM candidate), his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, and RJD turncoat Chandrika Rai. While Tejashwi is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district, Tej Pratap is in the fray Hasanpur in Samastipur district, shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali. Rai, who happens to be Tej Pratap's father-in-law, is contesting from Parsa on a JD(U) ticket. From the ruling NDA's camp, prominent faces seeking re-election include Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib, Nitin Nabin from Bankipore, Arun Sinha from Kumhrar, and Sanjiv Chaurasia from Digha. Polling in the first phase on October 28 covered 71 seats with 55.69 % turnout. The third and final phase of polling will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES

7 am: Polling begins for 94 seats

Polling begins in second phase for 94 seats in 17 districts. Lalu's sons -- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap are in fray.

Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/qomEOAwgOH — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

6:55 am: 2.85 crore voters eligible to vote

According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1,316 male, 146 female and one transgender.

6:50 am: Mock poll underway at polling booth in Raghopur

Bihar: Mock poll underway at polling booth 103 in Raghopur assembly constituency of Vaishali. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the state Assembly poll from this constituency.



Voting for the second phase of #BiharPolls will be held on 94 seats across 17 districts today. pic.twitter.com/13kuvCBIs2 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 PHASE 2

Patna: Voting for the second phase of #BiharElections to be held today on 94 seats across 17 districts. Visuals from St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar that has been designated as polling booth number 49.



Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will cast his vote here. pic.twitter.com/yrARchLm5s — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

6:47 am: LP chief Chirag Paswan said that he can give in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10. "I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis," he said.

6:40 am: Polling on 94 seats in 17 districts today

The second phase of polling on 94 seats across 17 districts is set to take place today. Out of 94, the BJP is contesting on 46 seats while the JD(U) at 43 to defeat the RJD-Congress-left alliance in the state.

