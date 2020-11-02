Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Never asked for CM post, it was BJP's decision, says Bihar CM

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar described Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh jobs promise as 'bogus'.

Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term, has said that he never demanded the top post, asserting that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party's idea to project him as the chief ministerial face. In an exclusive interview with India TV's Nitish Chandra, Nitish Kumar said his party - Janata Dal-United - never insisted on the CM post and that the BJP top brass announced that the NDA will contest the assembly polls under his leadership.

Bihar Election 2020: Full Coverage

"Neither I nor my party ever demanded the CM post, it was the BJP that announced my name...you should ask them," the JD-U president said responding to question whether he will continue as the CM in case the JD-U gets fewer than expected seats.

On Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh jobs promise

Describing Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs if voted to power, Nitish Kumar described it as a 'bogus' assurance.

Also Read: Hours ahead of second phase polling, Tejashwi's big addition to 10 lakh job promise

"There is no sense behind these statements. They ruled for 15 years, how many jobs they provided ...95 thousand. Those who have no experience about these things are just trying to create confusion," Nitish Kumar said in an apparent reference to RJD's regime under Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi.

"There are people who hate me...do numbri ka dhandha karne wale mere peeche hain ," he said.

On Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has been quite vocal in his criticism of Nitish Kumar, however, the Bihar CM refused to hit back at him. "People have plenty of things to say, I don't pay heed to such remarks. I don't want to waste my time responding to those people," the 69-year-old leader said.

Nitish Kumar exuded confidence that the JD-U, BJP combine will retain power in Bihar.

Voting for the second phase of Bihar Assembly election is scheduled to be held on November 3. This phase is also very crucial for Chirag Paswan-led LJP which has fielded 52 candidates. The RJD has 56 candidates in the fray this phase, the BJP 46, the JD-U 43, the RLSP 36 and the Congress 24.

WATCH: Nitish Kumar's Exclusive Interview

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage