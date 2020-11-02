Bihar Election 2020: Will not hesitate to cut salary of MLAs to fulfil 10 lakh jobs promise, says Tejashwi

Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Bihar Election 2020 latest news: Hours ahead of the second phase voting for Bihar Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday made a big addition to his '10 lakh jobs' promise. The Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate said he won't hesitate in slashing the salaries of MLAs, ministers to fulfil the election promise.

"To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs need to be cut, then it will be done and jobs will be given," news agency ANI quoted Tejashwi, as saying.

The 31-year-old leader has repeatedly targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over issues of unemployment and migrant crisis during campaigning for the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. The first phase of voting was held in October 28, while the second and third phases are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7 respectively.

Tejashwi has promised he would sanction 10 lakh government jobs in his very first cabinet meeting if the 'Mahagathbandhan' is voted to power. Nitish has described the promise as an 'impossible' task.

"That is impossible, they won't get the chance to govern," Kumar said. "But for what he (Tejashwi) has said, it will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually... Should they shelve all other development work?" he added.

