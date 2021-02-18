Image Source : FILE/PTI Biennial polls to five seats of Andhra Pradesh legislative council on March 15

Biennial elections to five seats of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council will be held on March 15, the Election Commission said on Thursday. The poll panel also announced that bypolls to one seat each of the Karnataka and the Andhra Pradesh legislative council will also be held on March 15.

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLCs.

The biennial elections are being held as four members of the AP legislative council are retiring on March 29.

One of the seat was lying vacant following the resignation of a member in July last year. The term of the member was to otherwise end on March 29 this year along with that of four others.

The notification for the biennial elections as well as the two bypolls will be issued on February 25.

As per practice, the counting of votes will take place soon after the polling concludes on March 15.