Raj Thackeray's MNS releases first candidate list for Maharashtra elections

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its first candidate list for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls are due on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Raj Thackeray's MNS is known for its strong pro-Marathi agenda. The party has campaigned aggressively on the issue across Maharashtra.

It is worth noting that after its stellar initial success just after its formation in Raj Thackeray's MNS has not been able to win seats in the state of national elections. Raj Thackeray, known for his fiery oratory which reminds everyone of his uncle late Bal Thackeray, manages to draw a large crowd for his public rallies. However, of late, he himself and his party have not been able to convert this into votes and greater political clout.

Here is the full list

Constituency Name of Candidate Kalyan (Rural) Pramod Patil Kalyan (West) Prakash Bhoir Nashik (East) Prakash Murtadak Mahim Sandeep Deshpande Hadapsar Vasant More Kothrud Kishor Shinde Nashik Central Nitin Bhosale Wani Raju Umbarkar Thane Avinash Jadhav Magathane Nayan Kadam Kasba Peth Ajay Shinde Sindkheda Narendra Dharma Patil Nashik (West) Dilip Datir Igatpuri Yogesh Shevre Chembur Karnabala Dunbale Kalina Sanjay Turde Shivajinagar Suhas Nimhan Belapur Gajanan Kale Hinganghat Atul Vandile Tuljapur Prashant Navgire Dahisar Rajesh Yerunkar Dindoshi Arun Surve Kandivli (East) Hemant Kamble Goregaon Virendra Jadhav Versova Sandesh Desai Ghatkopar (West) Ganesh Chukkal Bandra (East) Akhil Chitre

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections got a new spin this time as Aaditya Thackeray, grandson of Bal Thackeray declared that he will contest elections on Shiv Sena ticket. Aaditya Thackeray will be the first one from the thackeray family to contest open elections. Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray or Raj Thackeray have never entered the political fray.

Raj Thackeray had announced in 2014 that he will contest assembly elections but he later changed his decision.

It is widely being believed that Shiv Sena will field Aaditya Thackeray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. This is considered to be a safe seat for Shiv Sena.

Sources have told India TV that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirmab Sena will not field a candidate against Aaditya Thackeray.

