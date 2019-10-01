Raj Thackeray's MNS releases first candidate list for Maharashtra elections

Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Raj thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has released its first candidate list for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls are due on October 21

India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 19:56 IST
MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has released its first candidate list for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls are due on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Raj Thackeray's MNS is known for its strong pro-Marathi agenda. The party has campaigned aggressively on the issue across Maharashtra.

It is worth noting that after its stellar initial success just after its formation in Raj Thackeray's MNS has not been able to win seats in the state of national elections. Raj Thackeray, known for his fiery oratory which reminds everyone of his uncle late Bal Thackeray, manages to draw a large crowd for his public rallies. However, of late, he himself and his party have not been able to convert this into votes and greater political clout.

Here is the full list 

Constituency Name of Candidate
Kalyan (Rural) Pramod Patil
Kalyan (West) Prakash Bhoir
Nashik (East) Prakash Murtadak
Mahim Sandeep Deshpande
Hadapsar Vasant More
Kothrud Kishor Shinde
Nashik Central Nitin Bhosale
Wani Raju Umbarkar
Thane Avinash Jadhav
Magathane Nayan Kadam
Kasba Peth Ajay Shinde
Sindkheda Narendra Dharma Patil
Nashik (West) Dilip Datir
Igatpuri Yogesh Shevre
Chembur Karnabala Dunbale
Kalina Sanjay Turde
Shivajinagar Suhas Nimhan
Belapur Gajanan Kale
Hinganghat Atul Vandile
Tuljapur Prashant Navgire
Dahisar Rajesh Yerunkar
Dindoshi Arun Surve
Kandivli (East) Hemant Kamble
Goregaon Virendra Jadhav
Versova Sandesh Desai
Ghatkopar (West) Ganesh Chukkal
Bandra (East)  Akhil Chitre

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections got a new spin this time as Aaditya Thackeray, grandson of Bal Thackeray declared that he will contest elections on Shiv Sena ticket. Aaditya Thackeray will be the first one from the thackeray family to contest open elections. Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray or Raj Thackeray have never entered the political fray.

Raj Thackeray had announced in 2014 that he will contest assembly elections but he later changed his decision.

It is widely being believed that Shiv Sena will field Aaditya Thackeray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. This is considered to be a safe seat for Shiv Sena.

Sources have told India TV that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirmab Sena will not field a candidate against Aaditya Thackeray.

