Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena releases first list, Aditya Thackeray to contest from Worli

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of 124 seats, without candidate names

Minutes after the BJP announced the names of 125 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena released its first list of candidates on Tuesday.

Shiv Sena will be contesting the Maharashtra elections with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray handed over the AB form (party's nomination of the candidate) to Aditya Thackeray.

Aditya will file his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai on 3rd October.

Here is the complete list of Shiv Sena candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls:

Nos Seats Names 1 Nanded South Rajshri Patil 2 Murud Mahendra Sheth Dalvi 3 Hadgaon Nagesh Patil Ashtikar 4 Mumbadevi Pandurang Sakpal 5 Byculla Yamini Jadav 6 Govandi Vitthal Lokare 7 Aerandol /Parola Chimanrao Patil 8 Vadnera Priti Sanjay 9 Shrivardhan Vinod Ghosalkar 10 Kopar Pachkapdi Eknath Shinde 11 Vaijapur Ramesh Bornave 12 Shirol Ulhas Patil 13 Gangakhed Vishal Kadam 14 Dapoli Yogesh Kadam 15 Guhaghar Bhaskar Jadhav 16 Andheri East Ramesh Latke 17 Kudal Vaibhav Naik 18 Owla Majivade Pratap Sarnaik 19 Beed Jaydatta Kshirsagar 20 Par Thane Sandipan Bhumre 21 Shahapur Pandurang Barola 22 Nagar City Anilbhaiya Rathod 23 Shillod Abdul Sattar 24 Aurangabad (South) Sanjay Shirsat 25 Akkalkuwa Amsha Padvi 26 Igatpuri Nirmala Gavit 27 Vasai Vijay Patil 28 Nalasopara Pradip Sharma 29 Sangola Shabji Bapu Patil 30 Karjat Mahendra Thorve 31 Dhan Savangi Dr.Hikmat Dada Udhan 32 Khanapur Anil Babar 33 Rajapur Rajan Salavi 34 Karvir Chandradeep Narke 35 Balapur Nitin Deshmukh 36 Deglur Subhash Sabne 37 Umarga Lohara Gyanraj Chougule 38 Digras Sanjay Rathod 39 Parbhani Dr.Rahul Patil 40 Mehkar Dr.Sanjay Raymulkar 41 Jalna Arjun Khotkar 42 Kalamnuri Santosh Bangar 43 Kolhapur North Rajesh Kshirsagar 44 Aurangabad (West) Sanjay Shirsat 45 Chandgadh (Kolhapur) Sangram Kupekar 46 Worli Aditya Thackeray 47 Sewree Ajay Chowdhary 48 Ichalkaranji Sujit Michanekar 49 Radhanagari Prakash Abitkar 50 Purandare Vijay Shivtare 51 Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu 52 Jogeshwari East Ravi Waikar 53 Magathane Prakash Surve 54 Govandi Vitthal Lokare 55 Vikhroli Sunil Raut 56 Anushakti Nagar Tukaram Kate 57 Chembur Prakash Fatarpekar 58 Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar 59 Kalina Sanjay Potnis 60 Mahim Sada Sarvankar 61 Jalgaon Gramin Gulabrao Patil 62 Pachora Kishore Patil 63 Malegaon Dadaji Bhuse 64 Sinnar Rajabhau Vaze 65 Niphad Anil Kadam 66 Devlali Yogesh Gholap 67 Khed - Alandi Suresh Gore 68 Pimpari Gautam Chabukswar 69 Yevla Sambhaji Pawar 70 Nandgaon Suhas Khande

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Earlier in the day, BJP had released the first list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South West, BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil will contest from Kothrud and Pankaja Munde to contest from Parli.

