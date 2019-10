BJP releases Maharashtra list; Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West

Image Source : PTI BJP releases first list of candidates, CM Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the first list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West, BJP Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil to contest from Kothrud and Pankaja Munde to contest from Parli.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who quit Congress and joined BJP recently to contest from Shirdi. State Minister Girish Mahajan to contest from Jamner.

The development comes a day after BJP and its ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena released a joint statement that the ruling saffron combine in the state will contest the October 21 Assembly elections together with other allies.

Nagpur South West - Devendra Fadnavis

Kothrud - Chandrakant Dada Patil

Shahada (ST) - Rajesh Udesingh Padvi

Nandurbar (ST) - Vijaykumar Gavit

Nawapur (ST) - Bharat Manikrao Gavit

Dhule Rural - Dnyanjyoti Manohar Badane Patil

Sindkheda - Jaykumar Rawal

Raver - Haribhau Jawale

Bhusawal (SC) - Sanjay Sawkare

Jalgaon City - Suresh (Rajumama) Bhole

Amalner - Shirish Chaudhari

Chalisgaon - Mangesh Ramesh Chavhan

Jamner - Girish Mahajan

Malkapur - Chainsukh Sancheti

Chikhli - Shweta Mahale

Khamgaon - Aakash Phundkar

Jalgaon (Jamod) - Sanjay Kute

Akot - Prakash Bharsakale

Akola West - Goverdhan Sharma

Akola East - Randhir Sawarkar

Murtijapur (SC) - Harish Pimple

Washim (SC) - Lakhan Malik

Karanja - Rajendra Patni

Amravati - Sunil Deshmukh

Daryapur (SC) - Ramesh Bundile

Morshi - Anil Bonde

Arvi - Dadarao Keche

Hinganghat - Samir Kunawar

Wardha - Pankaj Bhoyar

Savner - Rajiv Potdar

Hingna - Samir Meghe

Umred (SC) - Sudhir Parwe

Nagpur South - Mohan Mate

Nagpur East - Krushna Khopde

Nagpur Central - Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare

Nagpur West - Sudhakar Deshmukh

Nagpur North (SC) - Milind Mane

Arjuni-Morgaon (SC) - Rajkumar Badole

Tirora - Vijay Rahangadale

Amgaon (ST) - Sanjay Puram

Armori (ST) - Krushna D. Gajbhe

Gadchiroli (ST) - Devrao Holi

Rajura - Sanjay Dhote

Chandrapur (SC) - Nana Shyamkule

Ballarpur - Sudhir Mungantiwar

Chimur - Kirtikumar (Bunty) Bhangdiya

Wani - Sanjiv Reddy Bodkurwar

Ralegaon - Ashok Ramji Uikey

Yavatmal - Madan Madhukar Yerawar

Arni (ST) - Sandip Prabhakar Dhurve

Bhokar - Bapusaheb Gorthekar

Mukhed - Tushar Rathod

Hingoli - Tanaji Mutkule

Partur - Babanrao Dattatray Lonikar

Badnapur (SC) - Narayan Kuche

Bhokardan - Santosh Raosaheb Patil Danve

Phulambri - Haribhau Bagde

Aurangabad East - Atul Sawe

Gangapur - Prashant Bam

Chandvad - Rahul Aher

Nashik Central Sau Devyani Farande

Nashik West Sau Seema Hire

Dahanu (ST) - Paskal Dhanare

Vikramgad (ST) - Hemant Sawara

Bhiwandi West - Mahesh Chaugule

Murbad - Kisan Kathore

Kalyan East - Ganpat Kalu Gayakwad

Dombivali - Ravindra Chavhan

Mira Bhayandar - Narendra Mehata

Thane - Sanjay Kelkar

Airoli - Sandip Naik

Belapur Smt. Manda Mhatre

Dahisar Smt. Manisha Chaudhari

Mulund - Mihir Kotecha

Kandivali East - Atul Bhatkhalkar

Charkop - Yogesh Sagar

Goregaon Smt. Vidya Thakur

Andheri West - Amit Satam

Vile Parle Adv. Parag Alavani

Ghatkopar West - Ram Kadam

Vandre West Adv. Ashish Shelar

Sion Koliwada Capt. Tamil Selwan

Wadala - Kalidas Kolambkar

Malabar Hill - Mangalprabhat Lodha

Panvel - Prashant Thakur

Pen - Ravisheth Patil

Shirur - Baburao Kashinath Pacharne

Indapur - Harshwardhan Patil

Chinchwad - Laxman Jagtap

Bhosari - Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge

Vadgaol Sheri - Jagdish Mulik

Shivajinagar - Sidharth Padmakar Shirole

Khadakwasala - Bhimarao Tapkir

Parvati Smt. Madhuri Misal

Hadapsar - Yogesh Tilekar

Pune Cantonment (SC) - Sunil Kamble

Kasba Peth Sau Mukta Tilak

Akole (ST) - Vaibhav Pichad

Shirdi - Radhakrushna Vikhe Patil

Kopargaon Smt. Snehalata Kolhe

Nevasa - Balasaheb Murkute

Shevgaon Smt. Monika Rajale

Rahuri - Shivajirao Kardile

Shrigonda - Babanrao Pachpute

Karjat Jamkhed Prof. Ram Shinde

Georai Adv Laxman Pawar

Majalgaon - Ramesh Adaskar

Ashti - Bhimrao Dhonde

Parli Sau Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde - Palwe

Ahmadpur - Vinayak Kisan Jadhav Patil

Nilanga - Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

Ausa - Abhimanyu Pawar

Tuljapur - Rana Jagjitsingh Pa.

Solapur City North - Vijayrao Deshmukh

Solapur South - Subhash Deshmukh

Wai - Madan Prataprao Bhosale

Man - Jaykumar Gore

Karad South - Atul Suresh Bhosale

Satara - Shivendrasinh Abhaysingraje Bhosale

Kolhapur South - Amal Mahadeek

Ichalkaranji - Suresh Halwankar

Miraj (SC) - Suresh Khade

Sangli - Sudhir Gadgil

Shirala - Shivajirao Naik

Jat - Vilasrao Jagtap

The BJP on September 30 released its first list of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has given tickets to a number of noted sportspersons who had joined it in recent weeks with wrestler Babita Phogat, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt contesting from Dadri, Pehowa and Baroda respectively.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt to contest from Baroda, Ex-hockey captain Sandeep Singh from Pehowa, and wrestler Babita Phogat to contest from Dadri, Haryana CM ML Khattar to contest from Karnal.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21. The last day for filing of nomination is October 4.

