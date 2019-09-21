Image Source : PTI Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections 2019: All dates, full schedule

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates and the full schedule for the Assembly polls.

The Assembly election in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21. The counting will take place on October 24. The Assembly election in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held in a single phase.

Assembly election dates for Maharashtra and Haryana announced:

Issue of notification: September 27

Last date of nomination: October 4

Scrutiny: October 5

Nominations' withdrawal: October 7

Date of poll: October 21

Counting: October 24

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana expires on November 2.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect after the announcement of dates.

Assembly Constituencies

The total number of Assembly Constituencies in the States of Haryana and Maharashtra and seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, as determined by the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, are as under: -

State Total No. of Assembly Constituencies Reserved for Scheduled Castes Reserved for Schedule Tribes Haryana 90 17 - Maharashtra 288 29 25

Identification of Voters at Polling Stations –

For identification of voters at Polling Station, the Voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slips:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office.

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of

Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

Aadhar Card

State Number of General electors No. of Service Voters Total No. of electors as per final electoral rolls Haryana 1,81,91,228 1,07,486 1,82,98,714 Maharashtra 8,94,46,211 1,16,495 8,95,62,706 - - - -

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora said Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters.

He said that special security arrangements will be made for LWE affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra.

"Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns," he added.

Here are the highlights from the Election Commission press conference.



The five-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on November 2 and November 9, respectively.

Two special expenditure observers will be sent to Maharastra for assembly elections.

Don't use plastics during poll campaign

By-elections to 64 constituencies across Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, to be held on Oct 21 ;counting on Oct 24.

The BJP won Maharashtra with 122 seats in the 288-member assembly, ousting the Congress government.

The ruling party won a majority for the first time in the 90-member Haryana assembly, forcing the Congress out of power after two straight terms. The Congress is apparently yet to recover in the state.

In 2014, the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana took place in October.

