Haryana Assembly Elections: Voting on October 21, result on October 24

Image Source : INDIA TV Election Commission announces poll schedule for Haryana

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the complete poll schedule for Assembly elections in Haryana. The polls for 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 21 the same as the Maharashtra assembly.

The counting of the votes will take place on October 24, the Election Commission announced.

The last date for submitting the nomination is October 4, the poll panel said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in a press conference also assured all stakeholders in of the quality of EVMs during assembly elections in both Maharashtra and Haryana.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress had set up an election manifesto committee for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, with Kiran Choudhry as its chairperson.

Former Haryana minister Aftab Ahmed will be the convener of the committee and ex-Seva Dal president Suresh Gupta its co-convener.

The committee has senior party leaders as its members, including Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, besides ex-ministers and MLAs.

