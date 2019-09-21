Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Voting on October 21, result on October 24

Image Source : INDIA TV Election Commission announces poll schedule for Maharashtra

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the complete poll schedule for Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on October 21 same as that of Haryana.

The counting of votes will take place on October 24, confirmed the Election Commission.

Poll-bound Maharashtra has added nearly 8 lakh voters since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The voter tally had gone from 8,86,77,046 at the time of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May to 8,94,46,211 now.

The last date for submitting the nomination is October 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said that each candidate can spend up to Rs 28 lakh on poll expenditure.

With regards to this, EC added, "Two special expenditure observers will be sent to Maharashtra for assembly elections. In addition, Income Tax officials will also be present"

The Election Commission of India also assured all stakeholders of the quality of EVMs during assembly elections in both Maharashtra and Haryana.

