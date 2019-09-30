Image Source : FILE Haryana Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of candidates, Khattar to contest from Karnal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 78 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has given tickets to a number of noted sportspersons who had joined it in recent weeks with wrestler Babita Phogat, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt contesting from Dadri, Pehowa and Baroda respectively.

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala will contest from Tohana, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnod and Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli.

Former Union minister and Jat leader Birender Singh's MLA wife will contest from Uchana Kalan, a seat she had won in 2014. The candidates include nine women and two Muslims.

These names were approved by the BJP's Central Election Committee that met here on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah, working President J.P. Nadda, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were some of the leaders who were present in the CEC meeting.

The ruling BJP had convened the crucial CEC meeting on Sunday, after some delay as the Prime Minister was away in the US for more than a week and only returned on Saturday evening.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21. The last day for filing of nomination is October 4.

