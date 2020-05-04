UPSC civil services prelims 2020 postponed: New exam dates to be announced on May 20

UPSC Prelims 2020 postponed: The Union Public Service Commission has taken a decision to postpone the civil services preliminary exam “until further notice”. The exam was scheduled to be held on on May 31. The new exam date will be announced on May 20, 2020.

As per the UPSC Exam calendar, the Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 was scheduled for 31st May 2020.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 scheduled to be held on May 31 has been deferred. New dates will be announced after a review of the situation on May 20: Union Public Service Commission #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/K9LKdbGsSC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

As per reports, a meeting of the Commission, chaired by Arvind Saxena, was held on Monday to take the call to defer the exam with senior UPSC officials. A notice has been published on the official website.

"Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interview for the present," the UPSC said in a communiqué.

The civil services (preliminary) examination 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, therefore, stands deferred, it said.

"As and when the dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days," the communique said.

