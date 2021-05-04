University Of Lucknow announces UG semester exam results

Image Source : FILE Lucknow University BA semester exam results available at lkouniv.ac.in

The University of Lucknow has announced the results for undergraduate fifth semester examinations for Economics and Ancient Indian History. The students who appeared for the BA Honours Economics and Ancient Indian History (AIH) semester exams can check the results through the website- lkouniv.ac.in.

The varsity in a statement said, "BA Hons. Economics and AIH 5th Semester results are now available on the University website. Students may access their results by visiting lkouniv.ac.in.” Students can download their scorecard from the website.

University Of Lucknow UG semester exam results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'result link'

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the varsity has planned to promote over a lakh students studying in its 180 affiliated colleges without appearing in exams. The decision has been taken considering the current Covid-19 situations.

