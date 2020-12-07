Image Source : PTI UG, PG exams in Odisha to be held after resumption of physical classes

In the wake of the prevailing coronavirus situation in Odisha, the state government on Monday said that the conduct of examinations for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students will be considered after the resumption of classroom teaching and completion of syllabi.

Higher Education secretary Saswat Mishra has written to Vice Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges coming under the department to convey the decision not to conduct UG and PG exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was not desirable to hold examinations only on the basis of online teaching.

"Due to prevailing pandemic-related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most students have failed to benefit due to various reasons," said Mishra.

