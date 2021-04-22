Rajasthan school summer vacations to commence from April 22

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The 45-day summer vacation will be from April 22 to June 6

Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced summer vacations for all government, private schools in the state. The 45-day summer vacation will commence from April 22 and all state-run and private schools will be closed till June 6, as per the government's directive.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet said that teachers who are engaged in Covid-19 duty will be able to avail vacation after permission from district collector, sub-divisional magistrate. Singh, however, said that teachers should follow instructions of competent authority and to remain on alert mode due to worsening Covid-19 situations in the state.

Last week, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced promotion of classes 6 and 7 students to the next class. The students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

Meanwhile, states like Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal has announced summer vacations in their schools.

