NTA DUET 2021 to be held from September 26, check schedule

DUET will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1 for UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D courses. Download admit card at nta.ac.in/DuetExam 

New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2021 11:06 IST
DUET 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) from September 26. DUET will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 2021, for UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D courses. The candidates can check the entire schedule at nta.ac.in/DuetExam

DUET will be held in a computer-based mode in three shifts, the first shift from 8 am to 10 am, second shift- 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, third shift- 5 pm to 7 pm. 

DUET 2021: How to check schedule 

  1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam 
  2. Click on DUET exam schedue 
  3. A pdf with exam dates will appear on screen 
  4. Download DUET exam schedule 2021, take a print out for further reference. 

DUET is a two hours long exam, candidates have to attempt 100 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be set in English, candidates will be penalised for wrong attempts. The admit card of the DUET exam will be released soon, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam

The DUET 2021 application process was closed on August 21. 

