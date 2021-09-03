NTA DUET 2021 to be held from September 26, check schedule

Follow us on Check DUET 2021 exam schedule

DUET 2021: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) from September 26. DUET will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 2021, for UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D courses. The candidates can check the entire schedule at nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

DUET will be held in a computer-based mode in three shifts, the first shift from 8 am to 10 am, second shift- 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, third shift- 5 pm to 7 pm.

DUET 2021: How to check schedule

Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam Click on DUET exam schedue A pdf with exam dates will appear on screen Download DUET exam schedule 2021, take a print out for further reference.

DUET is a two hours long exam, candidates have to attempt 100 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be set in English, candidates will be penalised for wrong attempts. The admit card of the DUET exam will be released soon, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

The DUET 2021 application process was closed on August 21.

READ MORE | THE World University Rankings 2022: IISc, country’s best institute, in top 300

ALSO READ | JEE Main Session 4 Day 5 Analysis 2021: Paper 2 reviewed as moderately difficult

Latest Education News