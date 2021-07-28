NTA DUET 2021 registration process: Check exam dates, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DUET will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1

DUET 2021: The application process for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET-2021) has been started.The application process for the M.Phil./Ph.D. programme, postgraduate programme will be concluded on August 21, while the registration process for undergraduate programme will begin from August 2. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- du.ac.in till August 31.

NTA will conduct the entrance exam for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), M.Phil/ Ph.D admissions at the varsity. As per the schedule, DUET will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1.

DUET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- du.ac.in Click on the admission process link for PG/ PhD programmes In the new window, click on registration/ login details Fill the application form, and then pay the 'application fee' Once done, click on submit Download, take a printout for further reference.

For further updates on DUET exam, candidates cna check the official website- du.ac.in.

