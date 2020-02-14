Kailash Satyarthi chief guest at Vivekananda College's international conference on peace and development

Image Source : MADHU L Noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi shares heart wrenching stories of child labours

As part of Golden Jubilee celebrations (1970 to 2020) of Vivekananda College, an International Conference on "Perspectives on Peace and Sustainable Development in a World of Conflict" began at Delhi's Vivekananda College in collaboration with ICSSR and ONGC. The three-day event is being organized from 13-15 February 2020.

At the inaugural session on 13 February 2020, Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The documentary film 'The Price of Free' based on his life was screened. Kailash Satyarthi delivered the keynote address emphasising the right of each child to their childhood and the immense potential of the youth on truly transforming the world. It was a great interactive session and was much appreciated. The enthusiasm of the students was noteworthy.



On the occasion, professor Priyankar Upadhyaya spoke about the possibility of many senses of peace and that quality peace should be for everybody. He also spoke about the security of human dignity as dependent on state security.

Dr. Mala Dutt addressed the need to be prepared for war to preserve peace. She explained the concept of defence as safeguarding the assets of the country. She explained the concept of defence as safeguarding the assets of the country. She also informed about the involvement of armed forces providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Brian Aycock, a war veteran, who has now moved to peace studies especially refugees. His insights were very informative and added an internal angle to the discourse.

Vivekananda College, established in 1970, is a NAAC Accredited ‘A’ Grade college located in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. For fifty years, our institution has made higher education accessible to countless first-generation girl students particularly from trans Yamuna area in Delhi, and nearby localities of Ghaziabad and Meerut.