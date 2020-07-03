MPBSE Class 10 result 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Get details to check MP board result

Image Source : INDIA TV MPBSE Class 10 result 2020 to be declared tomorrow

MPBSE Class 10 result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced that the MPBSE class 10 results will be declared on July 4 i.e tomorrow at 12 noon, through the official website -- mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their mark sheet on the official website.

This year around 10 lakh students had appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal. As the MP Board will declare the result of class 10, the students might face some technical issues while accessing the official website. Therefore, the list of other websites where anybody can check Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 result. However, the students can also check their results via mobile apps.

MPBSE Class 10 result 2020: Here is the list of other websites where students can get marksheets

mpbseresults.nic.in

mbpse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

fastresults.in

MPBSE Class 10 result 2020: Check marksheet via mobile app

Mobile apps available on Google Play Store -- MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults

Mobile app available on Window App store - MP Mobile App

MP Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check result online

Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in

Click on the link -- "MP Board 10th result 2020"

Enter your login credentials

Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

