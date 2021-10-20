Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC 10th, 12th supplementary results 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result at mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC 10th, 12th supplementary results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the results for SSC, HSC, class 10, 12 supplementary exams on Wednesday (October 20). The supplementary exam result is available to download at the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC 10th, 12th supplementary results 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in Click on 10th, 12th supplementary exam result link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, registration number, date of birth 10th, 12th supplementary exam result will appear on screen Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

In the class 12 result announced, a total of 99.63 per cent of students cleared the exam successfully, while in class 10, the pass percentage was 99.95 per cent. In the class 12 Science stream, the pass percentage was 99.45 per cent, while in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 99.91 per cent, and 99.83 per cent in Arts. The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment, as exams cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

