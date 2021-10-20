Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary exam result 2021: Release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check Maharashtra supplementary exam result here

Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary exam result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the result of class 10, 12 supplementary exams on Wednesday (October 20). The supplementary exam result will be announced at 1 pm, and candidates can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in her tweet informed, "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th and Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm.Students can access their results at mahresult.nic.in."

Maharashtra 10th, 12th supplementary exam result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in Click on 10th, 12th supplementary exam result link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, registration number, date of birth 10th, 12th supplementary exam result will appear on screen Download scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

In the class 12 result announced, a total of 99.63 per cent of students cleared the exam successfully, while in class 10, the pass percentage was 99.95 per cent. In the class 12 Science stream, the pass percentage was 99.45 per cent, while in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 99.91 per cent, and 99.83 per cent in Arts. The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment, as exams cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

