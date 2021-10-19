CBSE Class 12 datesheet 2021 released, check term 1 exam schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 12 exam will commence with sociology on December 1

CBSE 12th datesheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for class 10, 12 board exams 2021-2022. The class 12 exam will commence from December 1, while class 10 exam is scheduled from November 30. The class 12 exam will commence with sociology on December 1, and will conclude with home science on December 22.

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration, and will be conducted between 11:30 AM to 1 PM. The entire CBSE time table is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 datesheets 2021: Check time table

Wednesday (December 1)- Sociology

Friday (December 3)- English Core

Monday (December 6)- Mathematics

Tuesday (December 7)- Physical Education

Wednesday (December 8)- Business Studies

Thursday (December 9)- Geography

Friday (December 10)- Physics

Saturday (December 11)- Psychology

Monday (December 13)- Accountancy

Tuesday (December 14)- Chemistry

Wednesday (December 15)- Economics

Thursday (December 16)- Hindi Elective and Core

Friday (December 17)- Political Science

Saturday (December 18)- Biology

Monday (December 20)- History

Tuesday (December 21)- Informatics Practical, Computer Science

Wednesday (December 22)- Home Science.

Meanwhile, for class 10, the exam will commence with social science on November 30, followed by science on December 2, home science on December 3, mathematics standard and mathematics basic on December 4, computer application on December 8, Hindi courses A and B on December 9 and English on December 11. According to board exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th datesheets, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

