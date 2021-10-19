CBSE Class 10 term 1 exam 2021 datesheet released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE CBSE 10th board exam will commence from November 30

CBSE 10th datesheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for class 10, 12 board exams 2021-2022. The class 10 board exam will commence from November 30, while the class 12 exam is scheduled from December 1. The entire CBSE time table is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

The class 10 exam will start with Social Science on November 30 and end with English on December 11. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration, and will be conducted between 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

CBSE Class 10 datesheets 2021: Check time table

Tuesday (November 30)- Social Science

Thursday (December 2)- Science

Friday (December 3)- Home Science

Saturday (December 4)- Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Nasic

Wednesday (December 8)- Computer Application

Thursday (December 9)- Hindi Course- A and B

Saturday (December 11)- English (Lang and Lit).

According to board exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively.

Meanwhile, the class 12 exam will commence with sociology on December 1, followed by English core on December 3, mathematics on December 6, physical education on December 7, business studies on December 8, geography on December 9 and Physics on December 10.

Psychology exam will be held on December 11, accountancy on December 13, chemistry on December 14, economics on December 15, Hindi core and elective on December 16, political science on December 17, biology on December 18, history on December 20, informatics practices and computer science on December 21 and home science on December 22.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th datesheets, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

