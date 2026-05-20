Kerala portfolios announced: CM Satheesan keeps Finance, Chennithala gets Home department | Full list

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday allocated portfolios to ministers in his United Democratic Front government, retaining major departments including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, according to the Lok Bhavan.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given the crucial Home and Vigilance portfolios along with three other departments in the new cabinet.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty will oversee seven departments, including Industries, Information Technology and Textiles.

Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph was assigned Electricity and Environment, while senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has been made the Minister for Health and Devaswoms.

Roji M John will handle the Higher Education department, while AP Anil Kumar has been allocated the Land and Revenue portfolio.

Whereas, Revolutionary Socialist Party MLA Shibu Baby John has been assigned the Forests and Wildlife Protection and Skill Development portfolios. Kerala Congress (Joseph) legislator Mons Joseph will oversee the Irrigation, Ground Water, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Housing departments.

Full list of Kerala Cabinet portfolios: