CBSE 'fake' 10th, 12th datesheets doing rounds on social media platforms

CBSE 10th, 12th datesheets 2022: Ahead of the release of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) final datesheets for classes 10, 12 exams, a fake timetable is doing rounds on social media platforms. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma has confirmed that the timetable is fake, saying that the board will release the original timetable soon, and will be available at the official website- cbse.nic.in. The fake exam schedule claims that 10th, 12th exams will commence from November 15.

The CBSE datesheets for classes 10, 12 will be released on Monday, October 18. Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of the end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, or projects. The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training, and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to check further details.

