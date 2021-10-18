DU Admission 2021: Delhi University 3rd cutoff list based admission begins today | How to apply

The Delhi University (DU)'s admission process on the basis of third cut-off list will commence from Monday and will continue till October 21.
Meanwhile the university will finalise the admissions till 5 pm on October 22 and the students applying for admission on the basis of the third cut-off list, released on October 16, can deposit the fees till October 23 at 5 pm.
DU's first and second cut-off lists were released on 1st October and 9th October respectively. Out of the total 70,000 seats, admissions have been completed on about 50,000 seats.
The first cut-off list went up to 100 per cent for several courses in various colleges of the university.
Similar was the scenario in the second cut-off list. In the second list, there was an average drop of 0.25 per cent to 3 per cent in the cut-offs across various colleges.
In several DU colleges, in the second cut-off list, the cut-off remained 100 per cent.
DU Admission 2021 under 3rd Cut off: List of courses available in Top Colleges
|College
|
Courses Available
|
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
|
BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Journalism, BA (hons.) Philosophy, BA (Hons.) Political Science, BA (Hons.) Psychology, BA (hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics
|
Miranda House
|
BA (hons.) Bengali, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Philosophy, BA (hons.) Sociology), B.Sc (Prog.) Physical
Science with Computer Science
|
Hansraj College
|
BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Philosophy, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.) Botany, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons.) Electronics, B.Sc (Hons.) mathematics, B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc (Hons.) Physics
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
BA (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.)
|
Hindu College
|
BA (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.)
|
Kirori Mal College
|
BA (hons.) English, BA (hons.) Geography, BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Political Science, B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons.) Botany, B.Sc (Hons.) Physics, B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics, B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc (Hons.) Life Sciences
DU admissions 2021: Steps to register
Step 1: Select a college and programme of your choice as per the cut-off
Step 2: Go to the DU official website and log in to the candidate dashboard
Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload required documents
Step 4: After the college confirms the admission, pay the fees to reserve the seat
DU admissions 2021: Documents needed for registration
- Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Government identification proof
- SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable
- OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable
- ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable
- Scanned copy of passport size photograph
- Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
