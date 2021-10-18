Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK DU Admission 2021: Delhi University 3rd cutoff list based admission begins today | How to apply

The Delhi University (DU)'s admission process on the basis of third cut-off list will commence from Monday and will continue till October 21.

Meanwhile the university will finalise the admissions till 5 pm on October 22 and the students applying for admission on the basis of the third cut-off list, released on October 16, can deposit the fees till October 23 at 5 pm.

DU's first and second cut-off lists were released on 1st October and 9th October respectively. Out of the total 70,000 seats, admissions have been completed on about 50,000 seats.

The first cut-off list went up to 100 per cent for several courses in various colleges of the university.

Similar was the scenario in the second cut-off list. In the second list, there was an average drop of 0.25 per cent to 3 per cent in the cut-offs across various colleges.

In several DU colleges, in the second cut-off list, the cut-off remained 100 per cent.

College Courses Available Lady Shri Ram College for Women BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Journalism, BA (hons.) Philosophy, BA (Hons.) Political Science, BA (Hons.) Psychology, BA (hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics Miranda House BA (hons.) Bengali, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Philosophy, BA (hons.) Sociology), B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science Hansraj College BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Philosophy, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.) Botany, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons.) Electronics, B.Sc (Hons.) mathematics, B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc (Hons.) Physics Shri Ram College of Commerce BA (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.) Hindu College BA (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.) Kirori Mal College BA (hons.) English, BA (hons.) Geography, BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Political Science, B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons.) Botany, B.Sc (Hons.) Physics, B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics, B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc (Hons.) Life Sciences

DU admissions 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Select a college and programme of your choice as per the cut-off

Step 2: Go to the DU official website and log in to the candidate dashboard

Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload required documents

Step 4: After the college confirms the admission, pay the fees to reserve the seat

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed for registration

Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name

Class 12 mark sheet

Government identification proof

SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable

ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable

Scanned copy of passport size photograph

Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

