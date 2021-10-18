Monday, October 18, 2021
     
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University 3rd cutoff list based admission begins today | How to apply

The Delhi University (DU)'s admission process on the basis of third cut-off list will commence from Monday and will continue till October 21.

Meanwhile the university will finalise the admissions till 5 pm on October 22 and the students applying for admission on the basis of the third cut-off list, released on October 16, can deposit the fees till October 23 at 5 pm.

DU's first and second cut-off lists were released on 1st October and 9th October respectively. Out of the total 70,000 seats, admissions have been completed on about 50,000 seats.

The first cut-off list went up to 100 per cent for several courses in various colleges of the university.

Similar was the scenario in the second cut-off list. In the second list, there was an average drop of 0.25 per cent to 3 per cent in the cut-offs across various colleges.

In several DU colleges, in the second cut-off list, the cut-off remained 100 per cent.

DU Admission 2021 under 3rd Cut off: List of courses available in Top Colleges 

College

Courses Available

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Journalism, BA (hons.) Philosophy, BA (Hons.) Political Science, BA (Hons.) Psychology, BA (hons.) Sociology, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics

Miranda House

BA (hons.) Bengali, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Philosophy, BA (hons.) Sociology), B.Sc (Prog.) Physical

Science with Computer Science

Hansraj College

BA (Hons.) Economics, BA (Hons.) English, BA (Hons.) History, BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Philosophy, B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Hons.) Botany, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons.) Electronics, B.Sc (Hons.) mathematics, B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc (Hons.) Physics

Shri Ram College of Commerce

BA (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.)

Hindu College

BA (Hons.) Economics, B.Com (Hons.)

Kirori Mal College

BA (hons.) English, BA (hons.) Geography, BA (Hons.) Hindi, BA (Hons.) Political Science, B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics, B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry, B.Sc (Hons.) Botany, B.Sc (Hons.) Physics, B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics, B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology, B.Sc (Hons.) Life Sciences

DU admissions 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Select a college and programme of your choice as per the cut-off

Step 2: Go to the DU official website and log in to the candidate dashboard

Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload required documents

Step 4: After the college confirms the admission, pay the fees to reserve the seat

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed for registration

  • Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Government identification proof
  • SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable
  • OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable
  • ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable
  • Scanned copy of passport size photograph
  • Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

