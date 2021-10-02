CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Re-evaluation schedule for compartment exam out, complete details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The CBSE has released the re-evaluation schedule for class 12 compartment exam 2021.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the re-evaluation schedule for candidates who appeared for the CBSE class 12 compartment exam 2021. The CBSE class 12 improvement exams were conducted between August 25 to September 15. The result for the same was declared on September 30. Candidates can visit the official website-cbse.gov.in for more information.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 per subject for the verification of marks and to get a photocopy of the answer book, candidates will have to pay Rs 700 per answer book. The fee has to be paid online via net banking or credit or debit card. The CBSE official notification has notified that the processing charges are non-refundable.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2021: Schedule

Verification of Marks starts- October 4

Verification of Marks ends- October 6 till 11:59 pm

Obtaining Photocopy of answer book starts- October 13

Obtaining Photocopy of answer book ends- October 14 till 11:59 pm

Re-evaluation starts- October 18

Re-evaluation ends- October 19 till 11:59 pm

