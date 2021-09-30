CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Private, Special Exam Results 2021 declared; how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Private, Special Exam Result announced

CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Private, Special Exam Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of class 10 compartment, special, private examinations on Thursday (September 30). The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 1.05 lakh (1,05,298) candidates appeared for the compartment, private, special exams, out of which, 11,937 candidates passed the exam in private category, and 213 candidates passed the exam in Patrachar category. "Regular category candidate were already declared pass and appear in this examination for the purpose of improvement of their performance," the CBSE statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the results of class 12 compartment, private and special examinations were announced on September 29. The class 10 compartment, private, patrachar exams were conducted from August 25 to September 8, and class 12 from August 25 to September 16.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment, Private, Special Exam Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in Click on CBSE Class 10 Private/ Special Exam Result 2021 link Enter login credentials- roll number, school number CBSE Class 10 Private/ Special Exam result will appear on screen Download CBSE Class 10 score card, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE earlier announced the result of the class 10 exam on August 3. Both the class 10, 12 exams were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 second wave. The students were evaluated on the basis of an alternate assessment policy, for class 10, 30 per cent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 result declared

Latest Education News