CBSE Class 12 Private, Special Exams Result 2021: Check release date and time

CBSE Class 12 Private, Special Exams Result 2021: The The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result of class 12 special, private examinations on Thursday (September 30). As per the board official, the result of the private, special exam will be announced at 12 pm tomorrow. The candidates can check results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the class 12 compartment exam result was announced on September 29. The class 12 compartment, private, patrachar exams were held from August 25 to September 16, while the class 10 exam from August 25 to September 8.

CBSE Class 12 Private, Special Exam Results 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in Click on CBSE Class 12 Private/ Special Exam Result 2021 link Enter roll number, school number CBSE Class 12 Private/ Special Exam result will appear on screen Download CBSE Class 12 score card, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE earlier announced the class 12 exam result on Friday (July 30). A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent, while for boys it was 99.13 per cent.

