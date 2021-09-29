CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE 12th compartment exam 2021 result is available at the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the result of class 12 compartment exam on Wednesday (September 29). The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the class 12 compartment exam result at the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

The class 12 compartment exam was held from August 25 to September 16, while class 10 exam from August 25 to September 8. The exams were also held for class 10 and 12 private, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in Click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result 2021 link Enter roll number, school number CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam result will appear on screen Download CBSE Class 12 score card, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE earlier announced the class 12 exam result on Friday (July 30). A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 99.67 per cent, while for boys it was 99.13 per cent.

