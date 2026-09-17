Rise and Fall 2 contestants: Swara Bhaskar, former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, among first names

Prime Video's reality show, Rise & Fall, is all set to return with its second season this month, with Virender Sehwag taking on the hosting duties. On Thursday, the makers revealed the names of the first four contestants who will be joining the show. The show will feature a total of 15 celebrity contestants. So far, Virender Sehwag has introduced the names of the first four contestants.

Rise and Fall 2 contestants: Swara Bhaskar, Shehzad Poonawalla, among first names

Swara Bhaskar, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla will be part of the new season. Sharing the announcement, Prime Video India wrote, "26th Sept se maza toh bahut aayega Watch #RiseAndFallS2, Sept 26, on Prime Video and MX Player, for free."

Sharing her views on becoming part of the show, TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared, "I'e experienced reality television in different forms, but Rise & Fall Season 2 brings a whole new dimension to the game. The idea of going from being a Ruler to a Worker and having your position shaped by the choices you make, makes this experience especially exciting for me. Reality shows have taught me to trust my instincts, stay true to myself and play every moment as it comes, but this time, the power dynamics add an entirely different layer. I’m ready to step into the game, take on whatever position comes my way and see how far I can rise.”

Swara Bhasker added, “I’ve always been someone who wears her opinions on her sleeve, so entering a game like Rise & Fall Season 2 is going to be quite an experience. The show brings together personalities with very different perspectives, and when power and strategy come into play, I’m sure those differences will make for some fascinating dynamics. I’m excited to see how it all unfolds."

Talking about his participation in the show, Karan Patel said, "People have seen me play different characters and tell stories through television all these years, but Rise & Fall Season 2 gives me the chance to enter a completely different arena as myself. What excites me is the competitive side of it having to make a move, back your decision and keep pushing yourself when the game shifts. I’m looking forward to embracing that challenge and giving this game everything I’ve got."

When and where to watch Rise and Fall 2?

The reality show Rise and Fall 2 will start streaming on MX Player from September 26 onwards. The new season will be hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

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