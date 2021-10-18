CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-1 Board Exam Datesheet 2021-22 released. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-1 Board Exam Datesheet 2021-22 released

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-1 Board Exam Datesheet Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets date sheets for classes 10, 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. The first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held offline in November-December.

Candidates can check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 will be objective-type tests of 90-minute duration. CBSE board exams will be conducted in two terms (Term 1 and Term 2) this year. The board has already declared the assessment criteria for this academic year and accordingly students will be marked on the basis of both internal and external evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 internal assessment will be done on the basis of the end of topic or unit tests, exploratory activities, practicals, or projects. The board has provided the assessments, question banks, teacher training, and other curriculums to its affiliated schools.

Schools have been instructed to follow the curriculum shared by the CBSE and students will be marked accordingly. Schools will also be required to upload the marks scored by the students to the online CBSE portal.

Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE to check further details.

