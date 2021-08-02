Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 delayed, Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 has been delayed due to the flood situation in the state.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 that was scheduled to be released on July 31 has been delayed due to the flood situation in the state, as per reports. Although the MSBSHSE has not announced a confirmed date or time of releasing the result, it is expected to be out soon. According to the Supreme Court orders, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE was required to announce the results by July 31.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Reason for delay

The board confirmed that the Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 was delayed as the school administration could not send the marks on time because of the flood situation in various parts of the state, hence, the board could not complete the result computation work by July 31. Maharashtra Board is continuously working on completing the result so that, it can be released at the earliest.

Students have requested the Education Minister to put an end to the various reports and share a final date on which the result will be declared. #DeclaredHSCResult was trending on Twitter yesterday evening as thousands of students sought a response from the education minister.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Websites to check

Concerned candidates can visit the official webistes-- mh-hsc.ac.in, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.in to check all the updates regarding Maharahstra Board class 12 Result 2021.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’ Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’ Your result will be displayed on the screen Check the result Download it and keep a copy for future reference.

