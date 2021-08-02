Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Private Exams 2021: Board releases details on Improvement, Compartment exams

CBSE Private Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released details on Improvement and Compartment examinations. The board will conduct examinations between August 16 to September 15, 2021. The datesheet of the examination will be released soon, the board said.

The board has decided to conduct the examinations for subjects including English Core, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, Chemistry, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Sociology, Informatics Prac, Hindi Elective, Hindi Core, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Physics, History.

The CBSE said it will hold examinations as stated in the 'Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class 12' released by CBSE for following categories of students:

Students who are not satisfied with the marks awarded based on the policy of tabulation will be given an opportunity to appear in exams to be conducted by the board. As per this policy, marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final.

Also, after declaration of result 2021, students who are not able to meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and placed in compartment category.

For private, patrachar and 2nd chance compartment candidates etc, whose result has not been declared based on the policy for tabulation because of their non-availability of year-long assessment details.

Students of Class 12 and Class 10 are given an opportunity to improve their performance only in one subject in compartment exams in compliance of the information communicated on March 16, 2021. Better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be considered for declaration of results.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO APPEAR IN THE EXAMINATION

1. Candidates given special opportunity

a. Candidates of 2021 examination whose result has been declared as PASS as per tabulation policy but are not satisified with their declared results may appear in one or more subjects to improve their performance. The marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final, as mentioned in the policy for tabulation.

2. Private, Patrachar and 2nd chance compartment candidates

b. pass out candidates of 2015 or after, who were registered under Additional subject category for the examination scheduled in May 2021, for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021, if still desirous of appearing for the examination in the additional subject.

c. Candidates who had appeared in 2019, as regular candidate through schools affiliated to the board or as private candidate, and whose result was declared as Compartment and also could not pass in July 2019 (first chance) and had applied for second chance compartment for the examination held in February/March 2020 these students have not been able to appear due to cancellation and non-conduct of the examination of the subject concerned held in September 2020.

d. Candidates who had appeared in 2020 in full subjects (.e. 5/6/7 as per the scheme of studies) either as regular candidate and whose result was declared as Compartment, also could not pass in September 2020 (first chance) these students who are registered for second chance for the examination scheduled in May 2021, such candidates who are eligible to apply only as private candidates for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021.

