Supreme Court dismisses review petition for cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Private, Patrachar exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Private, Patrachar and Compartment exams. The plea had sought striking down of Clause 29 of the policy decision dated June 17 as notified by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and directions for declaration of results of Private, Compartment and Patrachar students on the basis of objective methodology by July 31.

The review was sought by advocate Mamta Sharma so that "no prejudice" was caused to the students in securing admission for higher classes in India and abroad in the upcoming academic session.

Reacting to the verdict, the petitioner's advocate said that the review petition had raised crucial points for consideration before the top court, however, Supreme Court couldn't find merit in the grounds and dismissed the petition on merit. "The decision is certainly disappointing. Hopefully CBSE streamlines its examination procedure for the upcoming academic sessions to ensure students don't suffer irreparable loss of a year's education," Sharma said.

Responding to various queries, the board had recently said that it did not have the "desired records", and that their results "cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy".

For regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus the performance of these students was available, the board had said on its part. It said that for private students, no records based on which their assessment could be done without any examination as done in case of regular students was available and thus tabulation policy cannot be implemented.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Chaudhary, the Supreme Court advocate who represented CBSE Private, Patrachar and Compartment students in the original writ petition, expressed concern on if such students will be able to secure admissions.

"The obvious conclusion is board exam for CBSE private/patrachar and compartment students will be held, as directed earlier by the Supreme Court in between Aug 15-Sep 15, 2021. CBSE board is yet to declare the schedule. However, after a subsequent development i.e., UGC Regulations, 2021 for the Undergraduate courses in India, the bigger question now is whether these students will be able to take admission for higher education, if exams are conducted as scheduled. The UGC has asked universities in India to conclude admission process by September 30, 2021 and is yet to synchronise its academic calendar so as to accommodate these private students," he said.

