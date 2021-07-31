Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CBSE Private Exams 2021: Board rules out cancellation for Class 12, suspense continues on Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ruled out cancellation of Class 12 exams for Private students, however, clouds of uncertainty continue to shroud Class 10 exams. The exams for Class 12 students are set to be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

According to CBSE Exams Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the board will release datesheet and other details for the examinations.of Class 12 Private, Patrachar and Compartment students next week. However, there has been no final decision on exams for Private students of Class 10.

Bhardwaj said the board was working this weekend, like previous many, to fetch data for the Class 10 Private students.

"We are trying to get some academic data of Class 10 Private students and exploring if we could work something out. We have not been able to reach a final decision yet on this matter," he told India TV.

Private candidates have been protesting alleging disparity between them and regular candidates. However, the CBSE made it clear that neither schools nor the board has any previous assessment record for these students.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a review petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Private, Patrachar and Compartment exams. Bhardwaj, meanwhile, assured students that the exams will be conducted in a safe environment and the board would take care of all Covid-appropriate measures.

"Honorable Supreme Court had already discussed this issue in detail. Only after each and every petitioner agreed to the proposal, the policy of tabulation was approved by the court. The fact is that for all the categories of private students, we do not have any such database on the basis of which we can prepare results like that of regular candidates. CBSE is a very student friendly board and we would have had prepared their results if we had data pertaining to their year-long assessments. However, students shouldn't feel they are at loss. I feel their future is in safe hands, we will ensure conduct of exams in such a manner that they won't be facing any problems in appearing. All Covid-19 protocols will be taken care of. My best wishes to each and everyone," Bhardwaj said.

