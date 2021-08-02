CBSE Private Exams: Board makes it final - Class 12 exams will be conducted, to release admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Private Exams: Class 12 exams to be conducted, board looking for data of Class 10 students, says Exam Controller

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) private students continue to fight for exam cancellation, even though the board is firm on its stand to conduct examinations. Private/compartment/patrachar students of both Class 10 and Class 12 have long been demanding exam cancellation, owing to many reasons, which primarily include the coronavirus pandemic, approaching third wave and missing the deadline for admission for higher courses.

On various occasions, the CBSE board has maintained its stand on conducting the exams for private/compartment students. The board has even released Class 12 result for regular students.

With the beginning of admissions across several colleges and universities, not just in India but abroad too, private/compartment students have been left with no other option than raising their voice through protests.

Speaking to India TV, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj today said the board is working on preparing the admit cards and the exam date sheet for private students. Asked about the possible date of release for the same, Bhardwaj said the date sheet and admit cards will be released as soon as we are ready with it.

"The admit cards and date sheet for private students will be released as and when we have it ready. We are aware that the exams are going to begin in the next two weeks," Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told India TV, adding "the admit cards and date sheet will most likely be released once the Class 10 results for regular students are released."

For Class 12 private students, the board said some details will be released soon.

Speaking further about the internal data for Class 10 private students, the exam controller said, "We are fetching the data if we are able to find it for assessment. Neverthless, an official notification on the development will be released."

Upon being asked about the syllabus, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj today said, "Students need to prepare for 70 per cent of the syllabus, rest everything will remain the same."

Commenting on the timings and the exam pattern for CBSE private students, the CBSE board confirmed pattern and exam timings will remain to be regular. "The exam would be conducted for 3 hours," Bhardwaj said.

Students and parents have been demanding the CBSE board to promote compartment students as a delay in the declaration of their results would lead to missing admission deadlines in colleges and universities. On this, the CBSE board maintained its stand of being in regular synchronisation with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"No student will miss admissions, we are already working in sync with the UGC and will ensure no college/university denies admission to any student," the exam controller was quick to add.

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases has been on a surge in the past week, students are also concerned about their safety and well-being. Some are even demanding online exams. Commenting on the same, Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "as of now we do not have information on any student testing positive for coronavirus, rest all safety precautions and COVID-appropriate measures will be followed at the exam centers."

Meanwhile, board spokesperson Rama Sharma on Monday also clarified it will not announce the result of the class 10 exam on August 2. Reports say that the class 10 results could be announced this week. However, the official didn't confirm the result date.

CBSE Private Class 10 students matter in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has granted time to the CBSE board to respond to a plea concerning the methodology of assessment of private class 10 students after the examination was cancelled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Justice Prateek Jalan, hearing a petition moved by the mother of a private class 10 student, passed the order after time was sought by the counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“Rupesh Kumar, learned counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education, seeks ten days' further time to take instructions on the methodology for assessment of private candidates for the class 10 examinations,” the judge recorded in the order dated July 29 as he listed the matter for further hearing on August 23.

The notice to CBSE in the petition was issued in June when the court granted six weeks' time to the education body to clarify its stand.

