Key INDIA Bloc meeting in Delhi today to chart Opposition's future course; who all are attending

New Delhi:

A crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc is set to take place in Delhi today, with opposition parties expected to discuss the alliance's future strategy amid a series of political challenges and growing differences among some of its partners. The Congress has said that representatives from 23 political parties have confirmed their participation in the meeting, making it one of the most significant gatherings of the opposition coalition in recent months. The discussions come at a time when several alliance members are dealing with electoral setbacks and internal political pressures in their respective states.

Against this backdrop, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the meeting.

The meeting holds particular significance for the TMC as it will be the first major INDIA bloc gathering following the party's disappointing performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP's strong showing in the state has intensified political discussions and fuelled reports of unease within the TMC.

Meanwhile, signs of strain have also emerged within the opposition alliance. The DMK, a key member of the INDIA bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting. The party is reportedly unhappy with the Congress for extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Tamil Nadu elections.

Congress had contested the Tamil Nadu polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats. The DMK's absence has added to speculation about differences within the opposition camp at a time when the alliance is seeking to strengthen its unity and chart its future course.

Leaders/parties attending the meeting

Several senior leaders from Opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

Among those expected to participate are Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. Leaders from Left parties and several smaller regional parties are also likely to be present.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will be represented by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas at the meeting.

However, not all Opposition parties will be part of the discussions. The DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not attend the event.

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