'Peace deal very...': Why Trump asked Netanyahu 'not to retaliate' despite Iran's strike on Israel

New Delhi:

Just when Washington appeared to be inching closer to a breakthrough with Tehran, a fresh Iranian missile attack on Israel has thrown the fragile diplomatic process into uncertainty. US President Donald Trump revealed that he was personally reaching out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him not to retaliate against Iran following Monday's missile strike on northern Israel. According to reports, Trump and Netanyahu held discussions shortly after Iran launched missiles toward Israeli territory.

Israel's latest strikes on Iran came just hours after Trump publicly asserted his authority over the Iran negotiations, declaring that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept any deal brokered by Washington.

"He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots," Trump told. Iran said the missile barrage was a direct response to Israel's airstrikes on Beirut, which reportedly killed two people and injured at least 20 others. Following the exchange, Iran closed parts of its airspace amid fears of a wider regional escalation and a possible Israeli counterstrike.

In a strongly worded warning, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said any further attacks would trigger a much broader response. "Should these acts of aggression be repeated, our response will be wider in scope and will target American and Zionist interests across the region," the statement said.

Trump says deal is within reach

Despite the latest tensions, Trump insisted that negotiations with Iran remain close to a conclusion. "We're very close," the US President said, suggesting that an agreement could be finalised within days. He argued that the missile attack risks undermining months of diplomatic efforts and called on Tehran to return to negotiations instead of escalating the conflict.

Air raid sirens were activated across parts of Israel after Iranian missiles were detected heading toward the country. Israeli defense systems intercepted the threat, and authorities reported no immediate casualties or major damage.

The Israeli military instructed residents in affected areas to move to protected spaces while air defense systems worked to neutralize the incoming missiles. The attack has reignited concerns that even as negotiations continue behind closed doors, events on the ground could quickly derail diplomatic progress.

A contradiction at the heart of US policy

The latest developments expose a striking contradiction. On one hand, Trump continues to describe Iran as being on the verge of a historic agreement. On the other, he has repeatedly issued some of his strongest warnings yet toward Tehran.

In a recent interview, Trump called Iranian leaders "crazy people" and warned that if negotiations failed, the United States would respond with overwhelming military force. While presenting himself as a peacemaker seeking a negotiated solution, the President has simultaneously kept the threat of military action firmly on the table.

The situation has become even more complicated following Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets in Beirut after rocket fire from Lebanon.

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