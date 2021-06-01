Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021 dates released, check time table

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The plus one exam will be held from September 6 to 16

Kerala Plus One Board Exam 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the time table for the plus one board exam. As per the schedule, the plus one exam will be held from September 6 to 16.

For arts subjects, the exams will be continued till September 14. According to the exam schedule, the sociology exam will be held on September 6, chemistry, history on September 7, September 8- computer IT (old), IT, computer science, September 9- biology, political science, English literature, September 10- maths, September 13- physics, economics, September 14- part I English, September 15- accountancy, September 16- home science, computer science.

The exams will be held from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm, while exams without practicals will be held from 9:40 am to 12 pm. The time table is available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

