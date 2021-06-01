CBSE, ISC Class 12 Board exams 2021: Government likely to take decision today

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26

CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams 2021: The government is likely to take a final decision on whether to conduct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) class 12 board exams today. The Centre earlier told the Supreme Court that a final decision on conducting board exams will be taken in next two days.

Meanwhile, a government source told India TV that decision will be announced today.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue. The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 12 exam 2021: Exams during pandemic? What students, parents and teachers say

ALSO READ | Vaccinating class 12 students before board exams important but impractical at present: Experts

Latest Education News