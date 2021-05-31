Decision on CBSE, ICSE Class 12 exams in two days: Centre tells SC

Image Source : PTI The SC bench adjorned the hearing till Thursday

CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that a final decision on whether to conduct Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) class 12 board exams will be taken within the next two days.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told this to a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari which was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams amid the pandemic.

"The government will take a final decision within the next two days. We are hoping that your lordships will give us time till Thursday (June 3) so that we can come back with the final decision," the AG said.

"No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it," the bench told Venugopal and adjourned the matter till Thursday.

Advocate and petitioner Mamta Sharma has urged the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to cancel the Class 12 bard exams in view of the pandemic. He has also asked the court to issue directions to devise an "objective methodology" to declare the result of class 12 within a specific time frame. The petition has arrayed the Centre, the CBSE and the CISCE as respondents in the matter.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue. The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

